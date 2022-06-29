Esther Joy King, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman look ahead to November after Congressional win

EAST MOLINE -- After winning the Republican nomination for the 17th Congressional District of Illinois, Esther Joy King released the following statement:
"Thank you, thank you to all of the voters who made tonight possible. I am blown away by the amount of support we've received. It is truly the honor of my lifetime to run to represent the people of this congressional district, but it's not over yet. We have a major fight ahead of us--a fight to ensure people can fill their gas tanks and grocery carts without dipping into their rent money or retirement savings. It doesn't have to be a choice if we elect leaders who will put their constituents first rather than far-left, out-of-touch policies and that's exactly what I'm running to do. Let's come together to win this in November."
The National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer released the following statement regarding the Joy King win:
“Congratulations to Esther Joy King on her primary victory. I have no doubt Esther will win this seat in November and help us stop Democrats’ reckless agenda that’s led to record-high prices, soaring violent crime, and a crisis at our southern border.”