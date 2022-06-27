Durand hoping voters say yes to property tax increase to hire an extra police officer and public works employee

DURAND (WREX) — The Village of Durand, like many municipalities, pays into its employees pensions.
As it stands, about $40,000 comes out of the village's general fund every year to fund pensions. However, the village wants to change that.
Voters will have a say on Tuesday over whether or not to add a new property tax specifically to fund pensions. If passed, people would pay an extra $77 dollars in property taxes if their home is worth $100,000. More importantly, to village leaders, it would free up more money in the general fund.
Village Board Trustee and Finance Chair Matthew Slade says this money would allow the village to hire more people to keep Durand safe.
"We're looking to hire another full time police officer," Slade said. "We currently have the chief of police and a part time officer. We'd like to add a second full time officer to patrol the village and help out the department."
Slade says the village would also try to add another public works employee who would save Durand money by not contracting out work like snow removal.