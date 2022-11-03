Decision 2022 Preview: Winnebago County Coroner

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The last two years have been tumultuous ones for the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, resulting in the resignation of Bill Hintz after pleading guilty to theft and official misconduct charges and triggering a special election for the Coroner position.
13 WREX interviewed the two candidates vying to run the Coroner's office for the next two years: appointed Coroner Jennifer Muraski (R) and Tony Gasparini (D).
We asked the candidates why they're running to fill the remaining term, what challenges they believe faces the Coroner's Office after Hintz's resignation, how they plan to regain the community's trust, what other priorities they have in serving as Coroner for the next two years, and what separates themselves from each other.
Why are you running?
Muraski: "I'm running because I knew in 2016, I was going to run for Coroner. The thought process started in 2016, but my life wasn't ready at that time. When I knew two-and-a-half years ago that the seat was going to become vacant at some point, I thought, this is my time. This is my time to do it. I started that process quite a while back, about two-and-a-half years ago."
Gasparini: "Running for Coroner wasn't something I was initially looking to do. As a matter of fact, when Jonathan Logemann was running for Congress, I was thinking that if Jonathan did win, I would probably run for Alderman. That was kind of my ultimate goal. That's what I talked to my friends about. I had run for Coroner before and had lost to Bill [Hintz] back in the day. I was kind of like, you know, I don't want to get hurt again, you know, that kills you and the depression and all that. So what I did was, when Bill resigned, I get a call from, I was not even thinking about it and I got a call from the Democrats asking if I was going to run. I told them no, I wasn't thinking about it. Next thing, I went home, we talked about it and I was thinking, why would I run Coroner? I guess that was the biggest question I had, when I sat here and the initial call I couldn't think of a reason. But, you know, it took me about five minutes after I talked to him. And the reason was change. Bill had destroyed an office. He took an office that really had some sound footing and was solid in the community and he brought it down to ashes. So my thought process was this was time for change. Being that the Republicans, they had appointed somebody, which is fine and that's great, but it's akin to putting a fox in the henhouse. I just feel that another set of eyes needs to be in there. Another person who can oversee what's going on. Matter of fact, I was saying that I think you need someone to go in there to see exactly what happened and see the whole process because I don't know. He [Hintz] got seven months and some probation time, four years probation, but how did he do what he did? How did he achieve this? How many people knew? Everybody in that office is pretty much still the same and the politics are still the same. So I want to go in there and I think my first week if I do win, which I'm hoping everyone votes for me, but after the first week, I'm just gonna go in there talk about that process, and what happened and what I saw and what I see."
What challenges do you see that the Coroner's office faces and what needs to change?
Muraski: "We have been working really hard within the office to create a family-like culture and to rebuild what was broken in the past. I think we've done a really, really good job of that. We are fully staffed and we are becoming this group of people that support one another. It's great, it's wonderful. I would say inside the office, we're doing really well, we're healthy. Outside of the office, we have a lot of issues. We have the opioid issue that's tearing through our community. We have indigent families that we're having to figure out what we're going to do with them when family either does not step forward to take care of them, or we just can't find family at all. We have teen suicides, which are on the rise. So there are issues, I'm happy to report that the issues are not within our office anymore."
Gasparini: "Trust is an incredibly important thing. Absolutely trust. Like I said, it's the same group that's been in there for 40 years, the same party, and that's fine. If you're somebody who's done a good job and you're there, and you're supporting community to get to know people. Time does build relationships and time does build credibility for the office, but there was something going on here and he destroyed an office and he took it and it's still destroyed. It's still toxic. And, matter of fact, it was proposed to me at one time to go in there as a Republican and change parties. I thought about it, but never got to the point where I could accept or do anything like that. We never got that far. But, it was proposed to me. Everybody said to me it's toxic, stay away from it, just run and change the office that way."
What will you do to regain the trust of the community?
Muraski: "Inside of our office, we have put that behind us. And moving forward, I realize there's a lot of work to be done outside of the office, to make sure and to let people know that we are bringing integrity back and that we are bringing the trust back. I have already put things into place to make sure that what happened in the last administration does not happen again, one of which is keycard locks on every door to the morgue. So I now know who's going in, who's coming out, and when they're going in and why. I also hired a chief deputy coroner, that's a second set of eyes on every single thing that goes into and out of our office. We run a $1.4 million budget, so it was irresponsible that an office that size, a department that size did not have a second set of eyes."
Gasparini: "I think it's simple, put another set of eyes in there. I know, it seems weird and a little odd. But like I said, the same group's in there. And I said this before, it's the fox in the henhouse. There's no other set of eyes. I mean, it's all Republicans just kind of watching. But you know what, I don't know what happened. I don't know what's going on. You know, Jen [Muraski] is a good girl. And you know, she's done some stuff. She says she put key cards in there. That's great. But I think there's other things we can do. I mean, take away the credit card, first of all, no cash. But that's simple stuff. I mean, anybody can go in there do that. If I had a six year old son, he could probably go in there, figure that out. But this is about changing the whole culture of the place. Bill [Hintz] had that culture where it was and I believe that culture is still there."
Aside from regaining trust in the office, what will be your other priorities should you be elected?
Muraski: "As you've heard me say before, trust is absolutely earned. It takes time, that trust within the community. The staff didn't trust me when I first got there, because they had been, for lack of a better way to say it, they had been beaten and battered and felt cheated on. They really feel cheated. So that trust has been earned over the seven months that I've been there. It's no different with the community. It's going to take time. It's going to take myself, my deputies getting out into the community, and showing them that we are people and we're out here to take care of them at their time of need."
Gasparini: "As soon as she came into that office, back in the day, Sue Fiduccia changed what the Coroner's office is and should be. It wasn't so much her administration skills, which weren't bad, they were fine, but it was more of her empathy and her sympathies to the family. Whether you live on Avon, or whether you live on Perryville. It doesn't matter. The same empathy should be there whether you're Muslim, whether you're Catholic, whether you're Protestant, doesn't matter. The same empathy. These people are going through the same death experiences as everyone else, doesn't matter if you have a few million dollars or not. Sue brought the city together. She really did. If you talk to anybody in southwest Rockford or in south Rockford, northwest Rockford, northeast Rockford, they all say the same thing. She was incredible and she was always supportive. You talk about other politicians or you go talk about certain political office now, you might talk somebody on the southwest side and they're gonna tell you a whole different story about them compared to the north side. So I guess she took politics out of it and she brought empathy and sympathy and inclusion into it. And that's what I will do."
What separates you from your opponent?
Muraski: "I think the biggest thing that separates me from my opponent is my qualified experience. I now know that office frontwards and backwards. Again, like I said before, there's always things to learn. And that's what I love about the job so much is every day I learned something new. But, I have my feet planted firmly on the ground now in the time that I've been there. I think that is the biggest difference between myself and my opponent is my qualified experience and my sincere drive to be in this office and to make sure that we're taking care of the people in this community the best way that we can."
Gasparini: "Right now, I think experience. She's [Muraski] a funeral director. She's great. That's fine. But my volunteer experience started at Janet Wattles and I moved to the Red Cross, Shelter Care Ministries, Veterans Outreach, and now I'm the Foundation Board President of the Rockford Public Library. I achieved these because I do good work. I got asked last night, what do you know about budgets? I said, as an alderman in the city of Rockford, that was a very large budget, dealing with unions and dealing with pretty much everything. We balanced that budget. Not only that, we kept taxes level and passed the casino. Those are all tough things to do. We did it and I did it. It was a great experience. And that's probably where I'm at and where I need to be. But, like I said, I think it's about experience. Jen, I've known her for a long time. She's a friend. Nothing against her at all. She is competent and I do like her. But, like I said, it isn't so much her. It really isn't. It's the people that have been surrounding that office for the past couple of years with Bill [Hintz] in there. I mean, Bill walked around the office for a year-and-a-half after he was charged. Bill walked around the office for a year-and-a-half and no one did a thing. No one did a thing. I heard somebody say that they've really done a lot to fix the office. No, they have not. They have not done anything to fix the office. Jen went in there and put cards in and that's great. But, like I said, I think we need oversight badly. Real bad."