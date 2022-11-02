Decision 2022 Preview: IL 67th House District

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — State Rep. Maurice West (D) is running for a third term in the 67th House District in Springfield, a seat which he has held since 2019. Challenger Glen Oland (R) looks to unseat West in the normally Democratic district, which has expanded to include parts of Cherry Valley, New Milford and Loves Park.
We asked the candidates why they're running, what they say their biggest accomplishment was over the previous term (if they held office), what's their biggest focus if they win their race, how will they try to combat inflation, clarify their stance on abortion and whether they would push laws that align with their views, how they view the SAFE-T Act and what they feel separates them from their opponent.
Why are you running?
West: "We still have work to do. I'm really excited that the mere fact that the people in the 67th district gave me two terms so far. But the things that I promised them and I said I was gonna work on the past two election cycles, we're still working on it. So I'm asking for another shot at completing what we're doing. Making sure that there's excellence everywhere for everyone, especially here in the city of Rockford. So yeah, we still got work to do. Excited to get back to work."
Oland: "I decided I'm always complaining about what the government is doing. And in January, I got a chance to run for the Illinois House. I ran through the door and I got my signatures. I want it because I want to change things because I see things that the politicians are doing. That was the reason I ran."
What do you think was your biggest accomplishment over your last term?
West: "Well, the second term started off interesting. I was one of 19 to stand up to the longest-serving speaker in the nation's history, saying no more. And that led to us being successful and Illinois, nominating its first black speaker in our history. I had the opportunity to be the nominator, because I stood up to our previous speaker. I'm hoping that tells the voters that I'm about the people not about party. Yeah, I'm succeeding in this party, but I'm succeeding, because I know how to prioritize the people over anything else. So those are the one thing that I'm excited about the other thing that I haven't been able to accomplish this yet, but I'm excited that we got the work. I met with people in the disability community, and we're working on $7 million towards home modifications, that goes straight to the centers of independent living. So the people who are dealing with disability will help expand the way of life for those with disabilities. I'm excited about that."
What is your biggest focus if elected?
West: "The biggest thing, though, that I've told myself, that I've charged myself, is to do what you can, so that in 10 years, when we do the census again, we'll have an increased population, and we won't have property taxes being the determining factor to why people leave, or it being a talking point to why people leave. So I plan on being champion for land banks. As we know, here in our in our county, land banks work. $400,000 investment on land banks yielded $3 million back into our tax roll. We can do that throughout the whole state. That's how we deal with our property taxes. That's how we lower taxes. So that's what I plan on working on being a champion for land banks."
Oland: "I will try to completely repeal that Safe-T Act. It's a disaster in New York City. They did it and the crime rate is up 100% in New York City. And, just last week, there was a father of three who was on his way home from work and got murdered by a guy that was out on bail, because they had the no bail law in New York City. I want that thing completely repealed. If there's anything good in that bill. We can put it in another bill. But, we got to get rid of the whole thing."
How will you handle inflation?
West: "I feel that the most effective I can be is focusing on a statewide land bank. It not only helps with our property taxes, but also helps with our housing issues. We're tackling blight, increasing the quality of that particular parcel, putting it back on the tax roll, and helping others get their first house, helping people to have a house even if it's renting. But putting those parcels back on the tax roll will help alleviate the burden, tax wise, on many people in our district. While other colleagues of mine are working elsewhere. My focus, my niche, will be focusing on how we can get blighted houses back on the tax roll, back on the housing market. That's a big issue in my district. I have the most diverse district in the northern Illinois region. And a lot of people in my district are underserved, low income, how can we help them with their housing and housing needs as well. That's how I plan to help with inflation."
Oland: "Biden, when he got in office, he shut down drilling, he shut down the pipeline, he shut down all those things. What's happened is we're not producing as much oil as we used to. Therefore, the cost of gas and fuel has doubled. The reason for most of the inflation is because of that, plus the big bill that they passed, with billions of dollars. That's putting money in the economy that's going to cause inflation. So those two things are what caused inflation. The only way to stop it is to let us drill again, to get the gas prices down. We can't do anything about the bills they passed. But that one thing would help. Pritzker raised the gas taxes to a ridiculous amount. We could lower the gas tax, that's about the only thing we can do. Then, hopefully, the other thing that I talked about, getting drilling back to bring it down more, those are the two things."
What is your stance on abortion and would you push for laws to reflect your views?
West: "My stand embodies three words, I trust women. No more than that, point blank period. I have to trust women. I come from a background, when I look at my ancestry line, I come from a history of slaves, where governmental laws were placed on my ancestors' bodies. Why would I turn around and do that to women? I know it's a touchy subject when it comes to abortion. But when it comes to what the role of government is, it is not on touching a woman's body whatsoever. So I trust women."
Oland: "I'm pro-life. And in Illinois, it's abortion for whole nine months. I would like to push back. I mean, I'm not gonna get anywhere, but the only thing I can do is prevent a 13-year-old from getting an abortion without their parents' consent. I want that gone. I'm gonna try to get it to where it's 15 weeks. But I don't even know if we could do that unless we get a majority of Republicans in the House, because the all the Democrats will vote against anything I put up."
Where do you stand on the Pretrial Fairness Act and should it be amended or repealed entirely?
West: "I support the Pretrial Fairness Act. Yes, there needs to be amendments. Yes, there are going to be amendments, there was always going to be an amendment by January 1. But unfortunately, Republicans made it a political talking point, because abortion was a hot topic. They didn't want to touch it anymore. Madigan's gone, I helped make that happen. So let's talk about the Safe-T Act. There's been a lot of racism and dog whistling behind it. But I stand on this that come November 15, we've been working in good faith with various associations of law enforcement and prosecutors. There will be a fix. There was always going to be one, we've been negotiating ever since even before September came around. So I stand behind it, there will be an amendment, there will not be a purge."
Oland: "It's a 765-page bill, which means there's got to be at least 700 pages of pork in that bill. We don't need all the pork. Let's do a clean bill, do the things that are good and get rid of the things that are bad."
Regarding proposed amendments to the Pretrial Fairness Act by state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign):
West: "That's been the difficulty for myself when it comes to the Pretrial Fairness Act. In the House, we're doing the work in terms of a working group that's meeting with advocates, that's meeting with associations. I don't know what they're doing in the Senate. I don't care about his bill. I know about the work we're doing. But if it meshes with the the negotiations that we have in place, then yeah, let's go for it. I know that a lot of my Senate colleagues are vetting it themselves. And I say that because by the time it gets to the House, it may be a whole different bill. But I welcome his legislation. I know the work that we're doing in the House, let's make sure that they come together and work cohesively.
What separates you from your opponent?
West: "I have a love for the people. I have a plan. I have a vision to why I'm running. I'm not running to be in this seat and have all the accolades because on the flip, this could be a thankless job. I'm running because I love my community. I want to serve my community. I want to make sure that the opportunities that are out there, it comes to my community. So that's why I'm running."
Oland: Maurice West was a co-sponsor of the Safe-T Act. He was a co-sponsor, he helped make that bill and he voted for it. I am totally against it. Because it's a terrible bill in New York City. The crime rates are already up 100%. I am looking forward to working for the people."