Decision 2022 Preview: IL 45th Senate

ILLINOIS (WREX) — After holding the seat for several years, Brian Stewart is stepping away, leaving the door open for either Andrew Chesney (R) or Gerald Podraza to take the seat.
We asked the candidates why they're running, what they say their biggest accomplishment was over the previous term (if they held office), what's their biggest focus if they win their race, how will they try to combat inflation, clarify their stance on abortion and whether they would push laws that align with their views, how they view the SAFE-T Act and what they feel separates them from their opponent.
Why are you running?
Chesney: "You can have a chance to represent more people in Northwest Illinois, I want to take that opportunity. And a lot of the people that I represent today, I'm hopeful that I'll be able to represent in the Senate. So I thought it was a good fit in the right time."
Podraza: "I became a write-in candidate. No one volunteered to contest the gentleman who is a legacy candidate for the 45th Illinois Senate district. So as a result, I waited and waited for somebody to show up, nobody showed up. I felt a moral obligation to have somebody on the ballot that would contest the gentleman, who is now the congressman from the 89th Illinois district."
What do you think was your biggest accomplishment over your last term?
Chesney: "Well, as a Republican, there's a lot of things first that we try to stop and we try to fight of course, we want to go back to the SAFE-T Act that is going to be horrific for everybody in Northwest Illinois. And I've always opposed all the taxes that have been proposed by Democrats and some Republicans. So I've even bucked my own party on this, which I think is very important for the voters to understand, Democrats and Republicans raise the gas tax. And I said, No, because people are taxed enough in Illinois. But we've also we've kept insulin for seniors and people that use insulin, we've also strengthened senior protections for door-to-door sales. I've also we've been the puppy mill industry in Illinois. We've done a lot of local things that I think are very important. But of course, some of the bigger issues that catch kind of the national headlines, of course, are the taxations, and the corruption and the pay-to-play stuff. And I've been front and center and putting forward those types of proposals. I would say one of the things that I'm very proud of is I've actually opened the investigation against Speaker Mike Madigan. And I was one of the original petitioners to open up the investigation against Mike Madigan, of course he's been indicted on several counts. And I led that effort. It wasn't, of course popular amongst the Democrats in the General Assembly, but it was the right thing to do, and at the right time."
What's your biggest focus if elected?
Chesney: "Have to address the SAFE-T Act. Half of our jails are going to be emptied, if this is put into effect on January 1. So the SAFE-T Act has to be repealed, it can be modified, but it really needs to be repealed. You have Democrats and Republicans, States Attorneys throughout the entire state of Illinois, you have everybody that is suing the Governor from both political parties that are saying that this is going to make everybody in Northwest Illinois less safe. And we agree with this. So first thing is that is going to be the SAFE-T Act. And then of course we have to address taxes and corruption."
Podraza: "I am looking at emphasizing women's rights, workers rights, children's rights. So down from children's rights: suicide and violence prevention in schools, permitting and licensing and ensuring for those people who possess an AR-45 military style weapons, keeping military weapons out of schools, vocational education for kids, a pre-apprenticeship training experience the end of senior year for kids who are interested in moving into union participation. From the viewpoint of women: reproductive rights, preventing violence against women who are librarians, nurses, physicians, teachers, there's a lot of threats that are going on in schools, school board meetings, in hospitals, and in clinics against women. Rural economic development, local food production, creating a distribution network, and starting with food science programs in rural high schools. It all folds into one one major thing and that is the bifurcation of women's rights, workers rights and children's rights, that all comes together and into a quilt. And it can't be separated because it's so integral and entwined."
How will you handle inflation?
Chesney: "The inflation occurs because the federal government spent more money than they should have. And they gave away a lot of money that at the time wasn't free, and still is today, not free. But it led to the rise in inflation. So what we can do on the state level is we can lower the tax burden across the board. So we can make the temporary tax cuts, like for example, on prescription drugs, and on groceries, we should make that permanent. So the Democrats only want to do it around election time, I would propose that we we eliminate that tax in its entirety. So that's one way we can combat inflation, we can suspend the gas tax. You know, that was something that, I did not support it, the Republicans and Democrats put forward and they doubled the gas tax, we should suspend that maybe eliminate it, but these are types of things that we can do on the local level or the state level, in this case, to try to combat inflation. You know, inflation happens a lot on the federal level with federal spending, where we can be effective is we can lower the tax burden in our state. And we're constantly ranked in the bottom five on the tax burden. So we can do property tax relief, we can do sales tax relief, we can do gas tax relief, but we got to stop with the gimmick. So the Democrats are returning some of our money back to the taxpayers around election time. But it's only around election time. In 2023, the Democrats will be right back at the table, wanting to raise your taxes."
Podraza: "One of the things that I propose to do legislatively is to to have a tax holiday for rural communities that are located within eight miles of a state park or State Historic Site. That would be like on the Fourth of July weekend, the entire weekend. So the whole purpose of that is for small businesses in those communities to be able to generate more income, but at the same time marketing the State Historic Sites and the state parks so that Illinois people are more inclined to visit those places, because we got a lot of people that are going out of state and spending Illinois money out of state, so we want to bring those people back into Illinois, and that would apply to higher education. We've got our universities are bleeding from the viewpoint of enrollment. And I just spoke with a professor at Rockford College and we talked about that bleeding process. So simple things that legislatively you don't need to do, but you can encourage local organizations to do."
Clarify your stance on abortion, and whether you would push for laws to reflect your views.
Chesney: "I'm pro life. And you know, I'm unapologetically pro life, and I stand by that position. But where the Democrats are really extreme on this issue is they actually eliminated the parental notification. And so they actually are protecting sex offenders right now, because they don't even want moms and dads to know if their daughter had an abortion. So that's the piece that a lot of people aren't talking about their abortion on demand at nine months. And so we certainly as Republicans and Democrats disagree on abortion. But what Republicans are trying to talk to the electorate is we're way beyond the traditional topic of abortion, where they've eliminated parental notification, your daughter has a procedure you will not know as a parent, but if she wants an aspirin in high school, you have to get the permission. We think it's out of touch. We think it empowers sex offenders. And we know we're right on this issue. And if you ask Democrats and Republicans specifically on parental notification, most people in Illinois want to know about it. The Democrats are all lockstep with Planned Parenthood. And I think it's extreme and it's out of touch."
Podraza: "My views are very simple. Historically, in this country, as well as cross culturally, women have been property. Children have been property. Now we have women who won the right to vote. We have kids who are not property anymore. During the Industrial Revolution, nine-year-olds, 10-year-olds, eight-year-olds who are going to factories and working, we don't do that anymore. The whole point about that is women cannot be whole unless they have the right to control their body."
Does the SAFE-T Act work as is, need to be amended to work, or need to be repealed entirely?
Chesney: "There's a big cloud over it, right? I mean, there's certainly things with increased training and body cameras and things that Republicans have Democrat support, and there's clearly nonviolent offenses that I think Republicans and Democrats could agree need to be modified. But there's such a cloud over the entire bill. You know, this was passed at three in the morning. No bipartisan support. We weren't even able to weigh in as Republicans, State's Attorneys, Sheriffs, everybody in law enforcement, everybody that was prosecuting crime said this was a bad bill. And now, the Democrats are going to continue to kick the ball down the field until they can try to run out the clock around election time. I'm pretty optimistic they're going to fix it because they have to. Half of the jails in our state will be emptied. If this is not repealed, we think it makes it less safe. We think it makes our communities less safe and it must be fixed from Northwest Illinois."
Podraza: "Well, from from the viewpoint of where the perspective I'm coming from is, I have a draft of a piece of legislation that I would propose that would cover a part of what some people call a vulnerability, and that is suicide and violence prevention. We need a social worker, a clinical social worker, that is available to schools to go into schools and do clinical diagnoses of kids that are that are recommended for an evaluation. That same individual can become the equivalent of a person that follows a criminal that's on probation or probation officer. We need somebody who is a proactive person who, when somebody is out without cash bail, that that person is proactively mentoring that person before they get to court. It's as simple as that."
What separates you from your opponent?
Chesney: "My opponent is from Chicago. I believe in the right to bear arms, my opponent wants to take your guns. I'm pro-life he's strongly pro-choice. And you know, he's a Chicago teacher union guy, and I'm a big believer in the open and free markets and I think our way of life is much, much better. You know, he wants to bring Chicago to Northwest Illinois, and I just disagree with that. You know, we want people to come out here you know, especially in the green area, and then they come out of here quite often but we would prefer if they didn't put their politics out here and so, you know, my opponent is a Chicago candidate that has no idea how we to properly reflect our values out here in Northwest Illinois."
Podraza: "A philosophy of man, a moral agenda that is very different from his, and the sense that the world is made up of a diverse group of people, and that we can work together and we can enjoy each other's richness of diversity."