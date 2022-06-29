Congressman Darin LaHood comments on primary victory

PEORIA -- After winning the Republican primary election for the 16th Congressional District of Illinois, Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Illinois) released the following statement:
“Thank you to the Republican voters in the 16th Congressional District for delivering us a resounding victory in the primary election. It’s clear that 16th District voters want a strong conservative voice and local advocate in Congress who will defend our Midwestern values. I look forward to the work ahead to earn the trust of 16th District voters in the general election this November.
“Illinois and America are at a crossroads. The November election is the most consequential of my lifetime as President Biden, Governor Pritzker, and Democrats in Illinois and Congress put our country on a path of decline. As we move past the primary, it is critical the Republicans in Illinois and across the country come together to support our candidates this fall. Working together, we can elect strong Republicans throughout Illinois, take back Congress, and fire Speaker Pelosi for good.”