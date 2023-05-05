'El Tiempo' news publication highlights Hispanic communities in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two brothers, moving from Chicago to Rockford, not knowing the impact they would bring to the Stateline's Hispanic Community. Embarking on a journey, starting El Tiempo, the only Spanish news publication in Rockford.
"Some of the cities are losing their daily papers," El Tiempo's publisher, Kerlin Fernandez said.
"But in the Hispanic community [and] Hispanic market, Spanish publications are the fastest growing media outlets in the whole country because of the growth of the Hispanic community."
What started as a 12 page publication, selling 3,000 copies a week, quickly skyrocketed into a 40 page publication selling over 20,000 copies a week. With an estimated readership of 80,000.
"They tell us that we, El Tiempo, is the only Spanish publication in their cities, the last almost 20 years," the Art Director for El Tiempo, Carlos Reyes said.
"That keeps us motivated. The commitment we have for our community [and] to inform our community, it's been the force for our success."
From covering local politics, to interviewing Latin Celebrities, the brothers had massive turnout on their first day in 2005.
They are grateful for the community, their readers, and advertisers for continually being supportive. They are grateful for the tradition, that became, El Tiempo.
"More than anything else, I feel thankful," Fernandez said.
"Thankful [for] our readership, our community, our friends and advertisers, because without readership, and without our advertisers, I don't think we could last almost 20 years."