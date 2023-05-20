Eight-year-old killed in rollover accident in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY — Ogle County Deputies responded to a fatal accident on Friday night.
Just before 6:00 p.m. Friday deputies responded to the 5500 block of South Watertown Rd for a single vehicle rollover accident.
A preliminary investigation found that a northbound vehicle being driven by 32 year-old Abbey Ewald of Rochelle, drove off the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before stopping.
Abbey Ewald was transported to KSB Hospital by Oregon EMS for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, 8-year-old Conner Ewald, was pronounced dead at the scene.
This accident remains under investigation with charges pending.
We will update this story as information becomes available.