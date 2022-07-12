Edwards Apple Orchard West announces August open date

WINNEBAGO -- Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago has announced that they are opening for the season of August 26.
13 WREX reached out to Edwards Apple Orchard East in Poplar Grove about their open date, but have not heard back.
A popular destination for families, the location includes highlights such as pick-ur-own apples, petting farm, and weekend tractor rides into the orchard (weather permitting.)
Normal hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in September and October. In November, the orchard closes an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m.
To learn more about Edwards, visit their website.