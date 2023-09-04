Edwards Apple Orchard looks to beat the heat as visitors flock to the seasonal attraction

WINNEBAGO — With more hot weather in the Stateline just before the start of fall, Edwards Apple Orchard is still seeing visitors come out to the seasonal attraction.
As the season gets started, both families and employees of the orchard are looking for a way to beat the heat and keep things running smoothly.
"Even though it was really warm over opening weekend, we still had a great turnout. I'm surprised people were still thinking apple orchard even though it was really warm," Edwards Apple Orchard employee, Kristin Edwards Johnston said.
For one family, the decision to visit despite the heat was a break in a typical summer routine for many.
"They've done enough swimming," visitor Karen Vollmar said. "The kids were looking for the apple cider donuts."
For Sophie Trusk, she did not mind getting a head start on the spooky season activities.
"Because if we came in the fall, I don't like being cold. I kind of don't like being cold," Trusk said.
However, for Edwards Apple Orchard, the lack of rain and heat has brought some challenges when it comes to growing this year.
"Our pumpkins are actually doing okay. They seem to be very drought tolerant the varieties that we plant so those look good. If anything, our raspberries just aren't there this year. There's a couple here and there but for those we really need rain. We don't irrigate those," Johnston said.
But for William Streit, the heat has not put a damper on his fall fun.
"It has been the warmest day of my life but still, it has been the best day of my life," Streit said.
And for his mother, Meg Sreit, visiting during this hot stretch did bring some advantages.
"We always like giving them this experience in the fall and so we were able to do that and beat the lines and the heats not too bad," Streit said.
Edwards Apple Orchard said their apples have not been affected by the heat due to their irrigation system.