Web Preview: Taking a look at rising trade school interest in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Inflation impacts every purchase big or small, and that's certainly the case when it comes to higher education.
WREX sat down with Project First Rate and Rock Valley College about a rising interest in the trades.
Both say they've seen their apprenticeship and trade programs fill up, and in some cases have classes filled six months in advance.
Project First Rate Executive Director Paul Nolley says he believes the increase is due to people seeing the general lack of debt trades students have.
"They're in their late 20s, early 30s and they have no debt while their peers may have 50 to 100 grand in debt," Nolley said. "I think some of those stories, some of the data you see are helping influence people."
Monday on 13 News Today and 13 News at 5, we dig deeper into which trade careers are getting the most attention, and how the next trades rush could be in clean energy.