Two NIU students receive first Esports scholarships in university history

DEKALB (WREX) — Two students at Northern Illinois University have been given a unique scholarship, given out for the first time in the school's history.
Earlier this year, Northern Illinois University announced it was offering scholarships for players on their Esports team, beginning in the Fall 2022 semester.
On Wednesday, NIU announced that two students, James Westlund and Angelica Navarrete, have both been awarded the $1,000 Fierce Gamer Scholarship, the first time the award has been given.
The scholarship is funded by Dr. Levi Harrison, known as "the Esports doctor" on campus, an orthopedic surgeon who designed an app to help gamers with exercise and other healthy habits.
Harrison says he wants people to understand "the power of the esports community," with the new scholarship.
"The application was open to any NIU student because I want to spread the word about the positive aspects of healthy video gaming," Harrison says. "It can also help you to build community wherever you are, so that you know you’re not alone."
Westlund is pursuing a professional sales certificate in the NIU College of Business, planning to graduate in May 2023. He hopes to begin a job in sales or marketing after graduation.
Westlund says the Esports arena on the NIU campus has become a home-away-from-home.
"I came here as a transfer student and I went to all the events that Esports held," Westlund says. "I met so many people like me who have been playing games since they were young, and there were amazing connections and support."
Navarrete is a senior psychology major, attending NIU as an off-campus student through the University Center at Harper College. After graduation in May 2023, she plans on becoming a college academic advisor.
Navarrete says she began playing video games as a way to connect with her younger brother. Now, she wants to use her experience to help others further their education.
"When I was growing up, there was this message that you shouldn’t play video games because it would harm your academics, but for a lot of people it’s actually helpful for academics and social life," Westlund says. "Through playing esports here at NIU, I’ve met people who’ve helped me study and who have become my support network."
The university will also give all varsity players and substitutes on the Esports team a $500 scholarship.