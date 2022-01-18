Survey: Illinois teacher shortage worsening statewide

UNDATED (WREX) — A new report shows more of an insight to the educator shortage in Illinois.
The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) released data of its most recent survey Tuesday. 663 of 1,070 school districts across the state responded to the survey, 78% of which are public schools.
The survey examines all aspects of education, including staffing/administrator shortages, open positions available, the number of classes canceled, the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the industry and more.
Read the full results of the survey below.
The IARSS also provides strategies to enact change based off the results of the survey.
Here's a look at some of the highlights of the findings:
Teacher Shortages
88% of school districts who responded to the survey believed they have a teacher shortage problem.
The most severe shortages were found west central Illinois. 86% of schools in the Rockford region who responded to the survey reported a teacher shortage.
It's not just full-time teachers, either. 96% of school districts believe they have a substitute teacher shortage problem.
When asked about the "why" when it comes to shortages, most superintendents cited attrition—including several factors such as lack of teacher applicants, poaching teachers from neighboring districts and specific areas of need.
When asked about teacher shortages for the 2023 and 2024 academic school years, 93% of superintendents believed they would still have a shortage of teachers.
“There will not be qualified staff to replenish the retiring staff,” said an unnamed northwest Illinois superintendent.
Open Positions
School districts who responded to the survey reported a total 2,040 open positions. 17% of their open teacher positions were either unfilled or filled with someone less than qualified for the position.
Superintendents who responded to the survey revealed Special Education had the largest number of unfilled/unqualified positions at 280. Other top categories for most positions unfilled include:
- Speech and Language Pathologist (125)
- Elementary Self Contained General Education (119)
- Mathematics (113)
- School Social Worker (111)
School psychologists had the highest number of unqualified/unfilled positions based off percentages at 46% (107/235). Some of the other unqualified/unfilled positions based off of percentages include:
- Blind or Deaf (43%)
- Foreign Language (36%)
- Speech and Language Pathologist (34%)
- School Nurse (30%)
When asked about the reasons for the open positions across the state, superintendents at elementary, middle and high schools all had retirement and resignation as the top reasons as to why.
The combination of teacher shortages and unfilled/unqualified staff led to 412 canceled courses and 385 additional courses being converted to online courses.
COVID Impacts
The report highlights the impacts the COVID pandemic have made on the teacher shortage problem statewide.
Superintendents in 42% of the districts surveyed agreed that economic instability and educator burnout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased teacher turnover in their district.
But, 74% of superintendents disagreed that the logistics concerns created by COVID-19 decreased the number of educators in their district.
The amount of substitutes and other non-licensed staff decreased, the amount of administrators stayed the same, and the amount of paraprofessionals and teachers increased to meet the educating demands during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subject Impacts
The biggest shortage areas were in special education and English as a second language, while math and science teachers were also in short supply. Schools have additionally reported challenges in hiring physical education teachers.
Solutions
The study did identify several strategies that could enact change:
- Invest in all parts of the educator pipeline
- Stabilize Teachers Retirement System
- Fully fund Evidence-based funding with an additional $500M (currently more than half of districts are below 70% adequacy)
- Address affordability
- Support increase in educators of color by increasing funding for minority teachers
- Expand early pathways into the teaching profession
- Focus on effective teacher recruitment
- Introduce students to teaching and support degree completion
- Prioritize strategies that support current educator labor markets to avoid attrition
- Increase funding for new teacher and principal mentor programs
- Invest in school leaders
- Consider short-term strategies for filling pipeline for the immediate future
- Advocate for state create of robust online teacher recruitment system
- More tightly align performance-based capstone assessment with PERA teacher evaluation framework