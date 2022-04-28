Stillman Valley named one of best high schools for 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A local high school has been named among the best high schools by U.S. News for 2022.
Stillman Valley High School is one of 18,000 other educational institutions also on the list.
U.S. News has published detailed school-specific information on enrollment, graduation rates, student body demographics, location, school type and results of state assessments as well as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.
The Best High Schools rankings, available online only, come directly from official third-party sources.
The state assessment data and graduation rates are from each state, and other data comes from the U.S. Department of Education Common Core of Data.
The methodology focuses on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.
Meridian Community Unit School District 223 has been recognized with this award for the 6th consecutive year.
“To earn this recognition for six consecutive years demonstrates the commitment to excellence of our teaching staff and leadership team," noted Dr. PJ Caposey, Superintendent of Schools. "I am tremendously proud of and thankful for their continued determination to strive for excellence."