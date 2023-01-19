Sauk Valley trying to combat teacher shortage

DIXON (WREX) — The teacher shortage has hit the country hard in recent years, including more than 2,000 teacher openings around Illinois this school year. Sauk Valley Community College is partnering with a dozen area high schools to offer an Education Pathway, to try put young people on a path to becoming a teacher.
Around the state, more than 10,000 kids are involved in similar program as Illinois tries to find a way to get more teachers. Through the program, kids in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties take classes and get hands-on opportunities to get into classrooms on the other side of the desk.
"It is the start," said Janis Jones, the college and career readiness facilitator for Sauk Valley Community College. "The more kids we can get out of high school interested in education, move them through the community college and into the four year for their professional educator license, it's all a win."
Jones says sometimes the program can confirm if someone wants to be a teacher, and sometimes it confirms that it's not for them. Jones says either way, it's a positive. Enrollment in SVCC's education program has doubled since the start of the pathway program a couple of years ago, showing the potential for more growth in the coming years.
"There's been a renewed interest in it and I think it's been mutual around the community," said Jon Mandrell, SVCC's VP of academics and student services. "Not only for districts but for students, for current educators, to build the new pipeline and really bring more attention to the pathway to becoming an educator even at an earlier age."
Funding for the program from the Illinois State Board of Education will last for one more year. ISBE has released more than $18 million in total Education Career Pathways Grants through three rounds of grant funding. A total of 171 high schools in the state offer Education Career Pathways.