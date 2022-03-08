RPS 205 unanimously passes 'Handle with Care'

ROCKOFRD (WREX) — An anti-violence program gets the green light from Rockford Public Schools. The vote passed with six yes votes and one absent (Kamrin Muhammad)
Handle with Care pairs Rockford Police Reports with RPS student data.
If a student is involved in a police report, the student's teachers and administrators get an email with the student's name and the message: handle with care.
RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says the program is a continued investment into students.
"The more we can do to as a community to wrap our arms around students who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, (the better.) We are super excited to invest in this program," Jarrett said.
As of now, the program will only include Rockford Police data, but Jarrett said they would welcome other agencies into the program who are willing to participate. Some board members specifically mentioned Winnebago County Sheriff which patrols Rockford along with RPD.
Staff and administrators will train for the rest of the month before starting Handle with Care in April.