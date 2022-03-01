 Skip to main content
RPS 205 students have second location where they can do laundry for free

By Brittany Hardaway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Molina Healthcare of Illinois is expanding its "Fresh for Learning" program for Rockford Public School students. 

Molina announced Tuesday they're sponsoring a second location for their "Fresh for Learning" student laundry program. 

The program, which Molina has sponsored since the fall of 2020, is open to students every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. The new location, at 5 Alarm Coin Laundry at 3110 S. Alpine Road, will be available beginning March 2.

Students can wash and dry two loads of laundry at no cost. They must present their school IDs or have a parent there to confirm they attend a RPS 205 school.

