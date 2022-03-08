 Skip to main content
RPS 205 passes new sub districts for board members

RPS 205 sub districts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The person who represents your voice at Rockford School Board meetings could have changed on Monday.

The board voted to approve new sub district maps which impacts a total of four districts.

The change stems from a required evaluation following each census. In the data, sub district A had substantially fewer people than its counterparts.

As a result, sub district A took over part of sub district C, and sub district B took part of sub district D to even out the population in each to be closer to equal.

The new districts are NOT related to school attendance in any way.

A full breakdown of changes can be read HERE.

