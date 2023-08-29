RPS 205 launches new IB program school, unique to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — RPS 205 is launching a brand new special programs elementary school for the 2023/2024 school year, implementing the IB program in this new school, incorporating different learning themes and unique rigor.

Formally known as Conklin Elementary School, International Baccalaureate (IB) at Conklin is starting off the school year with new IB learner profile themes that majority of their curriculum is based off of. IB at Conklin is the first IB school in Rockford, and holds internationally recognized curriculum models and programs.

"It's recognized by across the globe by universities, colleges, and it's similar at the high school level to AP courses," said Conklin's new Principal, Sarah Brenner.

"At elementary level, kids are exposed to a lot more hands on collaborating and work a lot with our community partners."

The new school goes from Kindergarten to 5th grade. Each grade level incorporates IB Profile Learner themes. These themes include everything from "who we are as students", "how students express themselves", how the world works" or "how students share the planet". Each theme is integrated across subject areas versus a traditional school day where each subject has a dedicated time during the day.

With the IB curriculum and learner profile themes, there is also an emphasis on learning a world language. Conklin students will be learning Spanish. RPS 205 is looking to potentially turn some existing middle schools or high schools into IB schools, but there are no concrete plans at this time.

"One of the big emphasis is on learning outside of your own community," Brenner said.

"Giving kids those skills and opportunities, including learning Spanish as a second language. When they go into further college education, or career workforce, that they have those skills."

A back to school bash will be held on Tuesday, August 29th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to allow students and parents to meet teachers and pick up free school supplies donated by City First Church.

"I really am so excited for our community that we're bringing this forward," Brenner said.

"I just feel it's awesome that we were able to build a program ourselves from the ground up and really be that model program school for others within RPS to be able to replicate."

Some spots are still open for certain grade levels. No testing is required to enroll your child, however an application and mandatory orientation is required. For more information on open slots, you may visit the Conklin website.