 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Rockford students reflect on HBCU spring break trip

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford students HBCU trip

About 30 kids from Rockford visited Historically Black Colleges and Universities over their spring break.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — About 30 students from Rockford got the chance to visit some Historically Black Colleges and Universities over their spring break, thanks to a grant to the Wabongo Leadership Council from the VanVleet Family Foundation.

The group put on its sixth annual Joseph E. Lowery College Tour, giving kids from around Rockford an opportunity to see what's out there after high school.

"Honestly, just an entire opening of my mind," Auburn junior Keon Leach said. "It made me look at college differently and make it feel like it wasn't such a pressurized thing."

Some students like Terry Horton have always had a Division I or bust type of mentality. This trip allowed him to see there are other options available, even if they don't include sports or schools with Big Ten-type name recognition.

"HBCU is actually a great route," Horton said. "They have a lot of scholarships. Even if you're just a minority, they have a scholarship for you. It's easier to get in schools down there. Everybody's welcoming. It's like a family down there."

The group of students that took the trip formed a family-like bond as well. They're part of a group chat that stays in touch regularly, as kids from around Rockford were able to come together to see that the world is a lot bigger than Rockford.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Anchor

Derek Bayne is one of the co-Anchors of the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. He joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you