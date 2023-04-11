Rockford students reflect on HBCU spring break trip

ROCKFORD (WREX) — About 30 students from Rockford got the chance to visit some Historically Black Colleges and Universities over their spring break, thanks to a grant to the Wabongo Leadership Council from the VanVleet Family Foundation.
The group put on its sixth annual Joseph E. Lowery College Tour, giving kids from around Rockford an opportunity to see what's out there after high school.
"Honestly, just an entire opening of my mind," Auburn junior Keon Leach said. "It made me look at college differently and make it feel like it wasn't such a pressurized thing."
Some students like Terry Horton have always had a Division I or bust type of mentality. This trip allowed him to see there are other options available, even if they don't include sports or schools with Big Ten-type name recognition.
"HBCU is actually a great route," Horton said. "They have a lot of scholarships. Even if you're just a minority, they have a scholarship for you. It's easier to get in schools down there. Everybody's welcoming. It's like a family down there."
The group of students that took the trip formed a family-like bond as well. They're part of a group chat that stays in touch regularly, as kids from around Rockford were able to come together to see that the world is a lot bigger than Rockford.