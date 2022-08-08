 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Rockford Public Schools hosting a second hiring event

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The teacher shortage across the country is being felt here in the Stateline. Rockford Public School District (RPS 205) has over 100 job openings and is hosting a hiring event this week.

RPS had great success with their event back in July and are hosting another hiring event on Thursday, August 11 from 10 AM – 2 PM at Constance Lane Elementary

More than 70 positions were filled at the previous event, but there are still over 100 job openings in a wide-range of areas including transportation, nutrition, security, administrative support and more.

“At RPS 205, our support staff are really the unsung heroes of our schools,” said RPS 205 Director of Recruitment Jason Pope. “They are a vital part of our students’ education experience and help lay for the groundwork for students’ education journey and success in RPS 205.”

The majority of the open positions are fulltime, 9-month positions with full benefits and paid time off available. Additionally, a $3,000 sign on bonus is offered for bus driver, nutrition and paraprofessional positions.

All applicants must be over 20 years old and have completed high school or GED equivalent. For a full list of openings, visit here

 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com