Rockford Public Schools hosting a second hiring event

“At RPS 205, our support staff are really the unsung heroes of our schools,” said RPS 205 Director of Recruitment Jason Pope. “They are a vital part of our students’ education experience and help lay for the groundwork for students’ education journey and success in RPS 205.”
The majority of the open positions are fulltime, 9-month positions with full benefits and paid time off available. Additionally, a $3,000 sign on bonus is offered for bus driver, nutrition and paraprofessional positions.
All applicants must be over 20 years old and have completed high school or GED equivalent. For a full list of openings, visit here.