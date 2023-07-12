Rockford Public School partners with Edustaff

Rockford, Il. — Rockford School District will be partnering with Edustaff, a substitute staffing service out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, to provide substitute services for the district's teachers and paraprofessionals.
This collaboration will help the Rockford School District grow a larger pool of substitutes to better serve the needs of their students and schools.
The district will benefit in numerous ways, including:
- Increasing the pool of available substitutes
- Reducing classroom vacancies and improving fill rates
- Providing effective training for substitutes entering the classroom
- Improving substitute recruiting through effective marketing and advertising
- Supplying administrative relief for school and district staff