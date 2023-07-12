 Skip to main content
Rockford Public School partners with Edustaff

Rockford, Il. — Rockford School District will be partnering with Edustaff, a substitute staffing service out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, to provide substitute services for the district's teachers and paraprofessionals.

This collaboration will help the Rockford School District grow a larger pool of substitutes to better serve the needs of their students and schools.

The district will benefit in numerous ways, including:

  • Increasing the pool of available substitutes
  • Reducing classroom vacancies and improving fill rates
  • Providing effective training for substitutes entering the classroom
  • Improving substitute recruiting through effective marketing and advertising
  • Supplying administrative relief for school and district staff

