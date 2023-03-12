Rockford Public School Board and Rock Valley College Trustee candidates participate in community forum

ROCKFORD — A meet-the-candidates forum was held for community members to get to know those running for the Rockford Public School Board and Rock Valley College Board of Trustees.
The candidates present for Rock River Valley Trustee included Ricardo Montoya Picazo and Magda Mohamed. Both candidates want to advocate for additional diversity and inclusion among the college’s students and faculty members.
"When I was a student at Rock Valley College, I had really great instructors, but I don't recall having any instructors of color when I think back to my experience,” said Mohamed.
Picazo added, “I want to build the number of minority students, black, brown, into the community."
The candidates in Sunday's forum running for the Rockford Public School Board included Lisa Jackson, Kimberly Haley, Jude Makulec, and Nicole Bennett. The other six candidates running were not in attendance.
All of the candidates at the forum were also advocating for diversity and inclusion amongst other challenges within the school system.
"What we see in Subdistrict A are the highest rates of private truancy, student mobility, high school drop-out, student discipline whether in school or out of school,” Jackson says.
"As a Board member, my concentration is raising those academic levels so that our students are prepared for the jobs of the future,” Haley says.
Jude Makulec, the current Board President and Subdistrict D candidate, hopes to be a voice of wisdom to other candidates potentially joining the school board.
"At least four new members, half of the board is going to be new," Makulec says. "I think we need to have some continuity. I think we need to have some organization and some historic leadership."
However, Nicole Bennett, running against Makulec for the Subdistrict D seat believes her background in social work and as a mother can prove to be a great addition to the team.
“I think that as a parent, my personal vested interest in the district and the education provided is essential," Bennett says. "I think student voice is essential, so being able to bring that experience that I have working with them is really, really needed."
The election will take place on April 4th, but early voting for the consolidated elections is already underway.