Rockford Promise to hire more staff thanks to grant money

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford charity dedicated to providing free college to Rockford Public Schools students gets a big boost.
Rockford Promise announced on Friday that it got a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority which will add to the charity's staff.
The grant worth $395,134 will hire more support staff to stay in touch with students as they take on college.
Rockford Promise says that increase in staffing is critical due to the rapid growth of students in the program. In the last year, the charity grew from 79 students going to area colleges (Rock Valley College, Rockford University and Northern Illinois University) to 189.
Rockford Promise Board President Susan Fumo says the staff are a difference maker for the program, saying there's far more to a scholarship program than just handing out money.
“We’ve been blessed with partnerships that allow us to significantly expand the number of students we help each year, however, starting college is only the beginning for our Promise Scholars,” Fumo said. “Life happens, and many of our Scholars encounter obstacles on their journey that mentors and support staff can help them navigate. This grant will allow us to support students from the high school to the college tassel, and realize the full potential of the investment our donors are making in the future of our community.”
This adds to the $100,000 that RPS 205 committed to Rockford Promise last month for counseling services on a yearly basis.