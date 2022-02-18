Rockford Christian School announces new school leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian Schools says they have found a new Head of School.
Jahna Duda will succeed Superintendent Paul Brandt this July after she was unanimously selected by the Rockford Christian Schools Board of Directors.
Rockford Christian says Duda started in Christian education 22 years ago and currently serves as the Senior Director of Academics at Des Moines Christian School in Iowa.
In her current role, according to Rockford Christian, she partners closely with the superintendent to implement strategic goals tied to teaching and learning.
"I am honored to serve as the new Head of School and continue the great work of kingdom education happening at Rockford Christian," Duda says.
Rockford Christian also says Duda has fostered relationships with community partners in Des Moines, bringing in on-side mental health services to Des Moines Christian and providing student access to internships and training for employees on nurturing student identity and purpose.
Duda will be completing her Ph.D. in education this summer at Drake University.
Rockford Christian says Superintendent Paul Brandt will continue to lead RCS until his retirement at the end of June.