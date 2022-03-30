Rock Valley College opens long-awaited Advanced Technology Center in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Wednesday was a big day for a local college, finally opening the doors on a long-awaited educational facility.
Rock Valley College opened their Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in Belvidere Wednesday, something that has been more than a decade in the making.
The 77,000-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art lab settings and collaborative classrooms for students going into manufacturing, computer science, or other trades.
"The ATC will be a regional training hub that will address the workforce pipeline in some of our area's most needed fields like manufacturing, transportation, logistics and warehousing," says Dr. Howard Spearman, President of Rock Valley College.
The history and planning of the ATC made Wednesday's ribbon cutting a long time coming.
Just a few years ago, the center was expected to go into the former Barber Colman building in downtown Rockford, until Rock Valley College pulled out in October 2019.
The college later said the ATC would be built in the Rockford Register Star building along the Rock River. That plan also did not work out.
In May 2020, RVC announced that 21 proposals for the placement of the ATC had been narrowed down to three, the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, the Stenstrom Center at Jefferson High School, or the Big Thunder Mall in Belvidere.
RVC Trustees voted the next month to bring the ATC to Belvidere.
After years of changed plans and postponements, the ATC finally opened it's doors to students Wednesday. Students are hopeful that the center will bring better resources to not only current students, but future students as well.
"I am so proud to be a part of ATC's history," says Erica Turner, a welding student at RVC. "Being a part of not only the first class, but also being able to leave our footprint and build the stepping stones for the classes that are coming after us."
The Rock Valley College Advanced Technology Center is located at 1400 Big Thunder Blvd. in Belvidere.