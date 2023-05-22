Regional Office of Education hosting a conference focusing on the needs of staff and students

ROCKFORD — The Regional Office of Education (ROE) is hosting an area Social Emotional Learning (SEL) conference with the main topic being mental health and social emotional support for schools area wide.
Educators, mental health professionals and even the community are invited to attend the Area 2 Social Emotional Learning Symposium hosted by the ROE 4 on June 15 at Rockford University. Attendees can expect a jam packed day of learning about the social emotional learning needs of students and staff members across the area. The symposium will have a keynote speaker and over 25, breakout sessions for educators and administrators to attend.
Allison Pierson, the assistant regional superintendent of the Boone, Winnebago County ROE explained to 13 WREX what exactly social emotional learning is and why it is so important.
"Social emotional learning needs look at the whole student/child. Their mental health needs, socialization, trauma responsiveness, and even building resiliency. Our symposium that we're hosting we are talking about doing that for students and then helping staff and other educators build that resiliency and how to work with students that have experienced trauma or have a mental health needs that need addressing" Pierson states.
She continued saying that since the pandemic the need for mental health support across the board has increased. So by hosting this conference they are prioritizing that in schools by addressing mental health needs and social emotional learning.
Pierson said that her team has a high goal of about 250 people attending the conference, as of right now there are about 127 people registered. If you or someone you know is interested in attending the conference you can register here.