Pritzker 'disappointed' in appellate court ruling, working with AG to review ruling

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has weighed in on the appellate court's decision to allow school district's to implement their own mask rules.
The governor's office released a statement to 13 WREX saying he is "disappointed" in the court's ruling.
The governor's office also says his administration is working with the Attorney General to request a review of the court's decision.
Despite the court's ruling, the governor is still encouraging students to wear masks. He was also encouraged that the court's ruling does allow school districts to keep mitigations in place if they so choose.
Here's the full statement from the governor's office:
The Governor is disappointed in the appellate court’s decision and concerned for the health of those in schools – particularly vulnerable children and adults – and the ability to continue in-person learning. The administration is working with the Attorney General to request an expedited review of this decision from the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the Governor urges everyone to continue following the doctors’ advice to wear masks so students can remain safely learning in classrooms, and is encouraged that the court made it clear that school districts can continue to keep their own mitigations in place.
The appellate court rejected the governor's appeal of a Sangamon County judge's ruling earlier this month. The judge's ruling allowed schools to make their own decisions on requiring masks.
In their decision, the appellate court justices wrote there is no “actual controversy” to decide.
“Because the emergency rules voided by the TRO are no longer in effect, a controversy regarding the application of those rules no longer exists. Thus, the matter is moot,” the justices wrote.
Gov. Pritzker said the judge's initial ruling "cultivated chaos" and "out of step with the vast majority of legal analysis in Illinois and across the nation."
"The judge's decision cultivates chaos for parents, families, teachers and school administrators across the state," Gov. Pritzker said in a news conference on Feb. 7.
Several school districts in the Stateline relaxed COVID mitigations and made masks optional for students following the judge's ruling earlier this month.