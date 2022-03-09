Poll: Illinoisans think educators are paid too little, support teaching about racism and slavery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Education Association (IEA) released its fourth annual State of Education report on Wednesday.
The report includes a sample of 1,000 adults in Illinois and a variety of topics regarding education in the state.
The data show that overall, the public places more importance on having high-quality public schools (47%) than on balancing the state budget (38%) and lowering taxes (45%).
Illinoisans believe teachers (69%) and parents (63%) should have the biggest say in how our schools are being run, more so than politicians or school administrators.
People were also asked if they think funding for public schools in the state should increase, decrease or stay the same:
- Increase: 60%
- Decrease: 11%
- Stay the same: 26%
Two percent of people said they did not know.
Of the people polled for the report, more than half believe teachers in their community aren't being paid enough. 51% of people said teachers are being paid "too little" while 26% say teacher's salary is "about right." 11% of people said teachers are paid too much.
The numbers for when participants were asked about pay for paraprofessionals were more extreme. 71% of people said paraprofessionals are paid "too little" with 20% of people saying they are paid "about right."
The poll also revealed more public awareness about staffing shortages in schools.
77% of people say they are worried about educator shortages with 79% of people being worried about support staff shortages. Those worries led people to being most concerned about students performing worse (56%) along with standards being lowered to allow people into the profession (49%).
People were also asked about the teaching of slavery and racism and its impact on schools.
When participants were asked: “Do you strongly favor, somewhat favor, somewhat oppose, or strongly oppose teaching Illinois high school students about slavery in the United States and its impacts?” 83% responded to being in favor.
When asked about teaching racism and its impact in the country, 73% were in favor, compared to 25% who where opposed.
Illinoisans were also asked about Critical Race Theory. The vast majority of Illinoisans are in favor of an honest teaching of United States History in schools and believe students should be taught about slavery and racism.
“It’s interesting because Critical Race Theory or CRT is a term that’s truly divisive, but what these data show is that when asked about racism and slavery, a large majority of Illinoisans, even if they’re opposed to CRT, support teaching about racism and slavery,” Griffin said. “It’s also important to remember CRT is an advanced course for those studying law, we absolutely know that CRT is not taught in K-12 schools.”
46% of people said they were in favor of banning CRT. However, 82% of those in favor of banning CRT people say they are in favor of slavery education and 65% were in favor of racism education.
You can read the full report below.