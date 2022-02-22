Oregon School Board votes again to close David L Rahn Jr. High School in May

OREGON (WREX) — A three hour meeting made up largely of public comment from Mount Morris parents and citizens resulted in another vote by the board to close the village's last school.
After a state law required a third hearing before taking a vote, the voted identically to close David L Rahn Jr High School at the end of the school year in May.
A vocal part of the group trying to save the school was Rob Urish, who lead a civilian action and research team to see if the district could afford to keep the school operational.
He and his team argued the repairs needed at DLR along with more tax money coming to the district would be plenty to keep the school a viable option. However, after months of research and debate, the school board voted to close the school, a decision that puzzles Urish.
"It was very disappointing that apparently all the things we found and all the things we reported to the board members either fell on deaf ears or there was some other hidden agenda," Urish said.
District Superintendent Tom Mahoney held firm to his statements made in May of 2021 that the move was a necessity for the financial future of the Oregon School District.
The data put forward by the district cited the district hemorrhaged an average of $500,000 over the previous eight years, and consolidating to Oregon High School would save $200,000 a year.
Mahoney says that combined with more tax dollars and CARES Act money would set the district up to invest more in the future opposed to cutting teachers.
"We’re going to put ourselves in a position to be a well funded school district," Mahoney said. "A school district that can afford to buy new instructional materials, provide kids excellent educational opportunities and support all the activities they want to do. We haven’t been able to do that in 12 years and now will be the first time we’re able to do that."
Students from DLR will go to Oregon High School's building starting next school year.
The future of DLR's building is in the hands of a future vote by the board, but when they could take action is unknown.