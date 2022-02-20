Oregon School Board to reconsider closing David L. Rahn Middle School

OREGON (WREX) — David L. Rahn Middle School in Mount Morris may be getting a another chance at staying open this week.
In August, the Oregon School District Board voted to close the school by a 5-2 when the school year ends in May.
Now, the board will be voting again on closing DLR when they meet this week after a third community hearing on the matter.
Village Preisdent for Mt. Morris Phil Labash says the revote is due to the school district violating state law that requires three community hearing before closing a school. The process leading up to the closing of DLR only had two hearings before taking a vote.
Dr. Tom Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District, asked the board in May 2021 to consider closing the school, saying that the district averaged a $410,000 deficit over a five-year stretch from 2014-15 to 2019-20.
He also said that a survey showed almost $6 million in health and safety improvements would be mandated by law at the school. The improvements include abating and replacing asbestos ceilings, replacing leaking wastewater pipes and blacktop and concrete work.
If DLR closes this May, students would be transferred to Oregon High School at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Mahoney said that the middle school students would have more access to elective classes and would improve athletics and activities.
Dozens of Mount Morris residents, against closing the only school in Mount Morris, said that tax revenues were rising and that the repairs are not as expensive as they were originally expected.
The Oregon School Board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oregon School District Office.