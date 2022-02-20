 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
Lake County Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Oregon School Board to reconsider closing David L. Rahn Middle School

David L. Rahn Middle School
By Nick Landi

OREGON (WREX) — David L. Rahn Middle School in Mount Morris may be getting a another chance at staying open this week.

In August, the Oregon School District Board voted to close the school by a 5-2 when the school year ends in May.

Now, the board will be voting again on closing DLR when they meet this week after a third community hearing on the matter.

Village Preisdent for Mt. Morris Phil Labash says the revote is due to the school district violating state law that requires three community hearing before closing a school. The process leading up to the closing of DLR only had two hearings before taking a vote.

Dr. Tom Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District, asked the board in May 2021 to consider closing the school, saying that the district averaged a $410,000 deficit over a five-year stretch from 2014-15 to 2019-20.

He also said that a survey showed almost $6 million in health and safety improvements would be mandated by law at the school. The improvements include abating and replacing asbestos ceilings, replacing leaking wastewater pipes and blacktop and concrete work.

If DLR closes this May, students would be transferred to Oregon High School at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Mahoney said that the middle school students would have more access to elective classes and would improve athletics and activities.

Dozens of Mount Morris residents, against closing the only school in Mount Morris, said that tax revenues were rising and that the repairs are not as expensive as they were originally expected.

The Oregon School Board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oregon School District Office.

