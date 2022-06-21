Oregon School Board puts David L Rahn up for sale, gives substitute teachers a raise

OREGON (WREX) — The Oregon School Board made two big decisions at their meeting on Monday night.
First, the district green lit a pay raise for substitute teachers in the district. Last year, subs made $95 a day, but starting this fall, they will earn $110 a day. District Superintendent Tom Mahoney says the pay increase is to keep the district competitive for subs in the area.
Second, the board approved putting up David L Rahn Middle School up for sale.
Earlier this year, the board approved closing the school after the last day of class this past May. The board then offered it to the Village of Mount Morris in a transfer, but the village denied it.
Now, the property is for sale without a sale price. The district will field bids for the next 60 days. If there are no bids, or bids that meet a sale price the district is interested in, the board can vote to use a brokerage firm to help the process along.