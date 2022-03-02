NIU to tutor students falling behind due to COVID-19

DEKALB (WREX) — A local university receives an award to help students in northern Illinois gain back some ground in the classroom.
Northern Illinois University was awarded $3.4 million to participate in the Illinois Tutoring Initiative, a program launched by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Board of Higher Education to partner universities with school districts and communities throughout the state.
Dr. Laurie Elish-Piper, Dean of the College of Education at NIU, says about 320 tutors will be going out to 8 local school districts starting later in the spring and helping students through the summer and throughout the 2022-23 academic year.
The tutors from NIU will be focusing on helping children in third through eighth grades with math and reading.
Dr. Elish-Piper says focusing on late elementary and middle school students are more important because of the pandemic.
"These are really important grades where the children, during the previous two years, were probably pretty significantly impacted by COVID," Dr. Elish-Piper says. "While we're targeting grades three through eight, we're thinking about the fact that those third graders were in kindergarten or first grade and have experienced some interruptions in learning because of the pandemic."
What schools the tutors will be going to is still unknown. The program gives priority to school districts that were hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state will be divided into six regions, with instructors from Northern Illinois University assisting schools in the northwest region, covering 16 counties, including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.
Funding for the program comes from more than $7 billion given to the state in 2021 by the federal government for schools.