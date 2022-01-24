New bill would require Illinois schools to teach Native American history curriculum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford lawmaker has filed a bill that would require Illinois schools to teach Native American curriculum.
Democratic-lawmaker Maurice West filed the bill two weeks ago. West says the bill aims to require the teaching of Native American curriculum in order to inspire students to respect the dignity of all races and peoples and to forever abandon discrimination.
“This legislation will ensure that our students learn about the Native American experience and contributions to the development of our country,” West said.
The legislation takes steps to guarantee that curriculum developed by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be informed by federally recognized Native American tribes and individuals, especially those with ties to Illinois and the Midwest.
The curriculum developed by ISBE will be implemented by school districts and will be monitored by the regional superintendent of schools for compliance. If passed, the new curriculum would go into place for the 2023-2024 school year.
Last year, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act into law, making Illinois the first state to require a unit of Asian American history be taught in public schools.