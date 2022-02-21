Mount Morris leaders prepare one final plea to save David L Rahn Middle School

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — David L Rahn Middle School's fate appeared to be sealed on August 16 after a 5-2 vote to close the school after this school year.
However, a change to Illinois law is giving the village a second chance to argue their case to keep the school open.
A new Illinois law started on August 1 that requires school districts to hold three hearings before taking a vote to close a school. Oregon only held two hearings before voting to close DLR.
Now, the district will hold the third and final hearing and immediately go into a vote on February 22.
Mount Morris Village President Phil Labash believes the new and higher tax revenue the district is getting offsets the original need to close DLR in the first place.
"Initially when they made their plans to close the school, it was all done for financial reasons, and I think that has changed significantly," Labash said. "I think this is an opportunity for them to do the right thing and keep the school open."
WREX reached out to both Oregon School District Superintendent Tom Mahoney and Board President Brian Wills, but did not hear back from them.
13 WREX will have coverage of Tuesday's hearing and the vote.