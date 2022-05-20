Mount Morris community reflects on David L Rahn Middle School's legacy as it closes its doors for good

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — Friday marked the last day David L Rahn Middle school will serve the Mount Morris community as a school.
Over the years it started as Mount Morris High School, before transitioning to Blackhawks Middle School, then to its name now, David L Rahn Middle School.
Many people in the community have ties to the building, but not many have the memories that Mount Morris High School graduate Rob Urish have.
"I was in first grade and sat on the playground here in 1951/52 when the building was originally being constructed," Urish said. "I remember the erection of the steel, the pouring of the concrete, and the laying of the brick."
Urish has fond memories of teachers, and a small school sending students to prestigious colleges. He particularly remembers success in football against then rival Oregon High School.
"Oregon was our arch rival and my junior year we had the fortune to beat them 32-0, that was a good evening," Urish said.
Jeff Bold graduated from Mount Morris High School ten years after Urish, and even had two kids go through the school. When he looks at the building, he remembers the person who the building is now named after.
"David L Rahn to me was a scout leader," Bold said. "He was a father of a friend of mine, and I can remember every science experiment we ever did with Dave."
Bold also remembers what his senior class did as a prank, although to this day he still doesn't know who did it.
"They had made their way into the school one evening and with a ratchet speed wrench and had gone through the entire school and took all the clangors off the bells so the bells couldn't ring," Bold said.
After the school threatened to keep the class from walking, all the clangors were found in a gym locker wrapped in towels according to Bold.
Much like Bold, the school building was more than a four walls and a roof to Rob Hough, it was a second home with lots of family ties.
"For me my great grandfather was the president of the board of education when they built the building," Hough said. "My father served on the school board, I'm Robert IV, my great grandfather's name is in bronze hanging inside the door, it's just always felt like home."
He echoes the feeling of both Urish and Bold as the doors to the school close for good. The end of the chapter is melancholy, but the memories will live long after the bells stop ringing in the building.
"Education has been part of Mt Morris for 180 years, just cause the building's closing, it's water under the bridge, it's a decision that had to be made, and it's another chapter in our book," Hough said.
What happens to David L Rahn is still up in the air. For a detailed look at what might happen, click HERE.