Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

LIST: When kids across northern Illinois are heading back to school

  • Updated
  • 0
Back to School.jpg

(WREX) — August is in full swing, which means the school buses will be back out on the streets and the kids will be back in the classrooms soon.

The first day of school, however, could differ depending on which school your kids go to.

A majority of school districts begin the 2022-23 school year this week. Some, including RPS 205, don't start for another two weeks.

Below is a full list of schools and when school is back in session.

Monday, August 15

  • Dixon CUSD #170
  • Oregon CUSD #220

Tuesday, August 16

  • Alpine Academy (11 a.m. dismissal)
  • Kings CCSD #144
  • Rochelle Twp. High School Dist. #212
  • Rockford Lutheran Schools (11:50 a.m. dismissal)
  • Steward School Dist. #220

Wednesday, August 17

  • Amboy CUSD #272
  • Aquin Catholic Schools (Pre-K dismisses at 10:45, K-12 dismisses at 10:55)
  • Boylan Catholic High School
  • Byron CUSD #226
  • Concordia Lutheran School
  • Dakota CUSD #201
  • Harlem CUSD #122
  • Holy Family Catholic School
  • Hononegah Community HS Dist. #207 (Freshman start Aug. 15, no school Aug. 16)
  • Lena-Winslow CUSD #202 (1 p.m. dismissal, Pre-K begins Aug. 18)
  • Meridian CUSD #223
  • Orangeville CUSD #203 (Pre-K begins Aug. 18)
  • Polo CUSD #222 (11:15 a.m. dismissal)
  • Prairie Hill CCSD #133
  • Rochelle Elementary School Dist. #231 (Pre-K begins Aug. 23)
  • Rockford Christian Schools
  • Shirland CCSD #134
  • South Beloit CUSD #320 (Half Day for Pre-K)
  • St. Bridget Catholic School (11:25 a.m. dismissal)
  • St. Rita Catholic School

Thursday, August 18

  • Ashton-Franklin Center CUSD #275
  • Creston CCSD #161 (1 p.m. dismissal)
  • Paw Paw CUSD #271
  • Rockton School Dist. #140
  • St. Paul Elementary School-Rochelle (1:30 p.m. dismissal)

Friday, August 19

  • Pearl City CUSD #200 (1 p.m. dismissal)

Monday, August 22

  • Keith Country Day School
  • North Boone CUSD #200
  • Pecatonica CUSD #321
  • Rockford Iqra School (Half Day)

Tuesday, August 23

  • Durand CUSD #322 (1:30 p.m. dismissal, Pre-K and K begin Aug. 24)

Wednesday, August 24

  • All Saints Catholic Academy (11:15 dismissal)
  • Belvidere CUSD #100
  • Christian Life Schools
  • Forrestville Valley CUSD #221
  • Freeport School Dist. #145
  • Kinnikinnick CCSD #131
  • Winnebago CUSD #323 (1 p.m. dismissal)

Monday, August 29

  • Spectrum Progressive School

Wednesday, August 31

  • Berean Baptist School
  • Cathedral Baptist School
  • Montessori Private Academy-Rockford
  • Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Academy

Thursday, September 1

  • Rockford Public School Dist. #205

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

