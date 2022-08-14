LIST: When kids across northern Illinois are heading back to school

(WREX) — August is in full swing, which means the school buses will be back out on the streets and the kids will be back in the classrooms soon.
The first day of school, however, could differ depending on which school your kids go to.
A majority of school districts begin the 2022-23 school year this week. Some, including RPS 205, don't start for another two weeks.
Below is a full list of schools and when school is back in session.
Monday, August 15
- Dixon CUSD #170
- Oregon CUSD #220
Tuesday, August 16
- Alpine Academy (11 a.m. dismissal)
- Kings CCSD #144
- Rochelle Twp. High School Dist. #212
- Rockford Lutheran Schools (11:50 a.m. dismissal)
- Steward School Dist. #220
Wednesday, August 17
- Amboy CUSD #272
- Aquin Catholic Schools (Pre-K dismisses at 10:45, K-12 dismisses at 10:55)
- Boylan Catholic High School
- Byron CUSD #226
- Concordia Lutheran School
- Dakota CUSD #201
- Harlem CUSD #122
- Holy Family Catholic School
- Hononegah Community HS Dist. #207 (Freshman start Aug. 15, no school Aug. 16)
- Lena-Winslow CUSD #202 (1 p.m. dismissal, Pre-K begins Aug. 18)
- Meridian CUSD #223
- Orangeville CUSD #203 (Pre-K begins Aug. 18)
- Polo CUSD #222 (11:15 a.m. dismissal)
- Prairie Hill CCSD #133
- Rochelle Elementary School Dist. #231 (Pre-K begins Aug. 23)
- Rockford Christian Schools
- Shirland CCSD #134
- South Beloit CUSD #320 (Half Day for Pre-K)
- St. Bridget Catholic School (11:25 a.m. dismissal)
- St. Rita Catholic School
Thursday, August 18
- Ashton-Franklin Center CUSD #275
- Creston CCSD #161 (1 p.m. dismissal)
- Paw Paw CUSD #271
- Rockton School Dist. #140
- St. Paul Elementary School-Rochelle (1:30 p.m. dismissal)
Friday, August 19
- Pearl City CUSD #200 (1 p.m. dismissal)
Monday, August 22
- Keith Country Day School
- North Boone CUSD #200
- Pecatonica CUSD #321
- Rockford Iqra School (Half Day)
Tuesday, August 23
- Durand CUSD #322 (1:30 p.m. dismissal, Pre-K and K begin Aug. 24)
Wednesday, August 24
- All Saints Catholic Academy (11:15 dismissal)
- Belvidere CUSD #100
- Christian Life Schools
- Forrestville Valley CUSD #221
- Freeport School Dist. #145
- Kinnikinnick CCSD #131
- Winnebago CUSD #323 (1 p.m. dismissal)
Monday, August 29
- Spectrum Progressive School
Wednesday, August 31
- Berean Baptist School
- Cathedral Baptist School
- Montessori Private Academy-Rockford
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Academy
Thursday, September 1
- Rockford Public School Dist. #205