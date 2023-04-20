Illinois receives federal approval to expand school-based health services

SPRINGFIELD — The Biden Administration has approved a proposal from the Pritzker administration to expand the Illinois School-Based Health Services program.
The expansion of the program will build on currently-offered health care services available in Illinois schools to children enrolled in Medicaid, as well as training offered to staff, and claiming of federal funds.
“For many Illinois children, school isn’t just a place to learn and build skills—it’s also a place where many families can access services that are otherwise unobtainable to them, like behavioral healthcare or occupational therapy,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Thanks to the Biden administration and my department of Healthcare and Family Services, more families will be able to access necessary healthcare and schools won’t be burdened with additional costs, making children healthier and our state stronger.”
“Schools are a critically important setting for offering health screenings and services, and especially behavioral health, to our youth in Illinois,” HFS Director Theresa Eagleson said. “This approval means that the services offered in school will be available to more Medicaid-enrolled children, which we believe will go a long way toward improving health outcomes for youth across the state.”
“Providing health care services in schools not only improves physical and mental health for students, but promotes academic success,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).
“That’s why I worked on provisions in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and with Gov. Pritzker’s Administration to support this important federal Medicaid approval. The expansion of this program ensures every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the opportunity to receive the care they need to thrive in school and in life. It’s an investment in breaking the cycle of violence, and in the health and success of our children.”
School-based health services include, but are not limited to, behavioral health services, preventative care, and physical therapy.
By expanding and updating the program, Illinois hope to bring tens of millions of additional federal Medicaid dollars yearly back to state schools.