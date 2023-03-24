 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become
difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period
of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty
winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are
likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected
heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Illinois House passes legislation to require Illinois students to learn Native American history

  • Updated
  • 0
School

Rockford state representative Maurice West sponsored the bill.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois House of Representatives passed HB1633, on a bipartisan vote of 75 to 32 with one member voting present. The bill was sponsored by State Representative Maurice West (D-Rockford.)

The legislation requires certain courses of American history or government taught in Illinois elementary and high schools to include the experience and history of Native Americans.

“You cannot truly understand our state or our country without learning about the experience of Native Americans,” said State Representative Maurice West.

West says this bill started with a local movement at Hononegah High School a few years ago, when a group tried to get the school to change its Indians mascot. That movement fizzled out, but that sparked some interest in the topic of Native American history.

"Hononegah had that protest of students about their mascot and then I filed a mascot bill which sparked the federally-recognized tribal members throughout the state to reach out and say let's put that on ice," Rep. West explains. "Let's focus on our history. I'm really thankful for the students of Hononegah. They started this conversation."

Hononegah has taken steps like toning down its Princess Hononegah routine, in which a cheerleader performs a pregame tumbling routine. The Native American history in Illinois is something that needs to be passed down, according to Rep. West.

“We must preserve the history of Native Americans in Illinois, and it is absolutely critical for our young people to understand the Native American experience as they grow into the next leaders of our state," he said. "I am proud to have worked with several leaders in Illinois’ Native American community to craft this legislation, and I appreciate the engagement of the Illinois State Board of Education on this important issue.”

“This is a win-win-win for Illinois,” said Andrew Johnson, Executive Director of the Native American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois. “The students will enhance their knowledge of Native Americans, educators will be empowered with resources to present our contributions both past and present, and the current American Indian population will be recognized.”

The bill also requires some history courses to include information about Native American nations' sovereignty and the genocide in North America.

The bill now moves to the State Senate, where it must pass before going to the governor for approval.

If it passes, instruction would be required as soon as the 2024-2025 school year.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Anchor

Derek Bayne is one of the co-Anchors of the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. He joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you