Illinois educators talk solutions for staff shortages

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois educators, and aspiring educators, have ideas on how to combat staffing shortages affecting public schools across the state.
A report issued by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools said staffing shortages have reached a critical level.
"Everyday, somewhere in Illinois, there's a school district that's closing schools because they don't have enough staff to open safely," said Mark Klaisner, the president of the association.
One program that is helping fill the gap is the Golden Apple Accelerators Program. It helps aspiring teachers get their licenses when they don't have an education degree.
"I think this is something that I always wanted to do, and this brought me back to it," said Reilly Mathieu, a participant in the program now teaching in Rockford Public Schools. "It's been hard for teachers and trying to make sure our kids have all the support they need everything, so I understand why there's a shortage; it can be easy to burnout. But, I think programs like this can fill that shortage and it fills that shortage with people who care about the kids and really want to teach."
Staffing shortages have touched on every part of Illinois. PJ Caposey, superintendent for the Meridian School District, narrowly avoided closing in response to staffing.
"We actually, last week, had to put out the bat signal saying, 'Hey, look, we're close to shutting down because we don't have enough staff,'" Caposey said. "And I got a bunch of people like, 'I'll help, I'll help!' and I'm like, 'Great!' But, even to get them in the building to help is going to take about a 10-day turnaround."
The Golden Apple Accelerators Program is currently accepting applications.