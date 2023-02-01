Illinois education leaders receive grant to expand early childhood learning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced Wednesday it has received a $4 million grant from the federal government to support early child care and education in the state.
Among the initiatives that will be funded with the new grant money includes one that will expand community-based early learning providers to identify and serve those learning English. Those community-based providers do not have to follow the same requirements as public schools, which officials say lead to gaps in the services other programs provide.
The funding will also go towards training for the community-based early learning providers to interview families and administer language screeners where appropriate as well as sending a team of consultants to conduct those screenings when needed.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says making sure today's children are supported will benefit everyone in the future.
"Early childhood is a crucial time in a child’s development that builds the foundation for years of learning to come," Pritzker said. "All children deserve access to the learning supports and opportunities they need to thrive regardless of zip code or family finances."
The state Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Human Services will administer the grant.