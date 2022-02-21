Here's what Stateline school districts have made masks optional so far

(WREX) — After an Illinois appellate court struck down the state's appeal to reinstate mask mandates in schools, local school districts are revising their masking protocols.
Some school districts have decided make masks optional inside buildings, but masks are still required on school buses, part of a federal mandate.
Here is a list of school districts that have made masks optional after the appellate court ruling:
- Staff, students and visitors will not be required to wear masks in schools or district buildings starting Tuesday, Feb. 22.
- RPS 205 will continue providing antigen and saliva-based tests as well as masks for students and staff who want them.
- Unvaccinated staff are no longer required to test weekly for COVID-19.
- "Mask wearing is optional for Freeport School District staff and students, effective immediately."
- FSD says they still strongly encourage wearing masks for protection against COVID-19.
- "Masks will be optional at schools beginning Tuesday, February 22.
- Superintendent Dr. Michael Greenlee says any criticism or inappropriate actions that disregard a person's choice will face possible consequences.
Other school districts, like Dixon, Ashton-Franklin Center, Oregon, Byron, Meridian and Harlem all made masks optional after a downstate judge ruled against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate in schools in a lawsuit filed by parents of more than 150 school districts in the state.
