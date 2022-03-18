Freeport teacher placed on administrative leave after misconduct allegations

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport teacher has been placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegations.
The school district says it was made aware of the allegations on Wednesday and the allegations were then reported to DCFS and the Freeport Police Department.
The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while the allegations are being investigated, the district says. The teacher's identity or the school they taught at is not known at this time.
The school district says it cannot provide more details on the allegations made against the teacher due to the investigation and the student/staff confidentiality requirements.
This is the second employee of the district to be placed on administrative leave this year.
Felicya Knox was placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with one count of disposal of a firearm to a prohibited person and one count of lying in connection to an acquisition of a gun.