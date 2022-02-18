Freeport School District making masks optional following court ruling

FREEPORT (WREX) — Another school district in the Stateline is making masks optional.
The Freeport School District announced Friday they'll no longer require face coverings in schools, but will leave it as an option for students.
In a statement to 13 WREX, the school district says the at a special meeting on Feb. 9, the Board of Education voted to make masks optional if the appellate court ruled against the governor and attorney general.
The school district still "strongly encourages the wearing of face coverings," despite the move to make masks optional.
Masks are still required on school buses due to a federal mandate, however.
The appellate court rejected the governor's appeal of a Sangamon County judge's ruling earlier this month. The ruling allowed schools to make their own decisions on requiring masks.
In their decision, the appellate court justices wrote there is no “actual controversy” to decide.
“Because the emergency rules voided by the TRO are no longer in effect, a controversy regarding the application of those rules no longer exists. Thus, the matter is moot,” the justices wrote.
Governor JB Pritzker's office released a statement to 13 WREX saying he is "disappointed" in the court's ruling.
The governor's office also says his administration is working with the Attorney General to request a review of the court's decision.
Despite the court's ruling, the governor is still encouraging students to wear masks. He was also encouraged that the court's ruling does allow school districts to keep mitigations in place if they so choose.
Here's the full statement from the governor's office:
The Governor is disappointed in the appellate court’s decision and concerned for the health of those in schools – particularly vulnerable children and adults – and the ability to continue in-person learning. The administration is working with the Attorney General to request an expedited review of this decision from the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the Governor urges everyone to continue following the doctors’ advice to wear masks so students can remain safely learning in classrooms, and is encouraged that the court made it clear that school districts can continue to keep their own mitigations in place.
Several school districts in the Stateline relaxed COVID mitigations and made masks optional for students following the judge's ruling earlier this month.