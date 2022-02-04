Freeport Middle School staff member removed for discipline techniques, school district says

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport Middle School staff member was removed the building Thursday for their "discipline techniques," according to the Freeport School District.
The school district administration received a report regarding the discipline techniques being used by a staff member. The school district says out of an abundance of caution, the staff member was removed from the building until the district can complete its investigation.
The school district did not provide more information on the techniques the staff member allegedly used or the name of the staff member.
The school district says they are cooperating with the family involved and local authorities.
"Decisions on how to proceed will be made after we complete a thorough and expedited investigation of the allegations," the school district says.