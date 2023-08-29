Freeport brings "calm" model to preschool classrooms

FREEPORT — Freeport School District 145 has rolled out a new model of the Preschool classroom. What many people know as the "traditional" early education classroom - which includes multiples colors, tables, and has sections blocked off by book cases, have been changed in Freeport with a more "calm" approach.

"I had a child come in and said, "I'm worth it, I get the good stuff,"" Freeport's new Early Childhood Director, Sara Latimer said.

"That to me means everything because that means that they feel that they're here, that they're important."

The change comes after Freeport SD 145 hired Latimer three years ago to expand early childhood offerings and change how the classroom works.

"The research shows that when students are working with natural objects in our classrooms, that the learning environment is more engaging for them," Latimer said.

"We have been very diligent in picking out what engaging materials our kids are going to use."

The new classrooms replace traditional colors with more soothing natural tones such as light brown and light green. New features include an open space concept with lower lighting, and play based toys that are intended to remind the children of being in an "at-home" environment.

"We now have this open concept where kids can move about freely in the room and engage in whatever they want," Latimer said.

"The teachers then are seeing a lot less behaviors, more engagement, more learning, and [students] are on task more than they were in our previous environments."

The changes come after Freeport participated in early - educational research that proves the calming environment helps young children with focus, engagement, and participation.

Test classrooms were rolled out during the 2022/2023 school year, with one of those new rooms being tested by Pre - school teacher of 10 years, Chelsea Eilders.

"At first, I was worried and nervous, but as it went and the process continued, it was beautiful and exciting," Eilders said.

The district has since implemented the new classrooms in all four elementary schools, and hopes to offer even earlier intervention services for early childhood education. For more information on Freeport SD 145, you may visit their website.