Former David L Rahn students say they had a good first day integrated with Oregon High School

OREGON (WREX) — The first day of school can always be stressful day, but Oregon Jr/Sr High School teachers and administrators felt even more than usual on Monday.
200 more students than normal flooded the halls of the school. The influx is due to David L Rahn Jr High School getting closed down by the Oregon School District.
The district called it a cost-saving move to reverse a trend of deficits in the budget.
Since the decision to close the school, administrators like school principal Heidi Deininger have worked hard to keep the middle school atmosphere the David L Rahn students are used to.
"We really worked with the kids to be like, 7th and 8th graders, this is the way we go into the gym, high schoolers, this is the way we go to classes," Deininger said. "In the few places there is crossover, this is the way we treat and respect each other and our space."
Having middle schoolers and high schoolers close to each other was a big sticking point with parents ahead of the consolidation. Eighth grader Elliot Peeling says so far, the high schoolers have been nothing but kind.
"I haven't seen anything so far with high schoolers being mean," Peeling said. "I think the high schoolers have been very helpful with the younger students and just helping them and teaching them and getting through their first day of school."
Part of that could be because the high schoolers like sophomore Alivia Theis are experienced with coming into a new space, and looking up to older classmates for help.
"When I was in there, I would ask someone older or I would ask someone I didn't know, and they were just so welcoming and comforting and understanding that you don't know what you were doing, and then they were helpful about it," Theis said.
Last year, the high school had around 400 people, now the number of students is more than 600.