Excel Center heading to Rockford, focused on helping adults without a high school education

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tens of thousands of people in Rockford struggle to get a job because of their education level.
Recent statistics say more than 32,000 adults don't have a high school education.
However, a new school coming to the area hopes to teach those people skills and get them employed.
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced Friday that an Excel Center is headed to Rockford thanks to a one million dollar grant.
That school, the first of its kind in the state, focuses on the opportunity to access postsecondary credentials and skill-building experiences, and support services.
There is no information at this time about where the center will go or when it will be open.