 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Excel Center heading to Rockford, focused on helping adults without a high school education

  • Updated
  • 0
School generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tens of thousands of people in Rockford struggle to get a job because of their education level.

Recent statistics say more than 32,000 adults don't have a high school education.

However, a new school coming to the area hopes to teach those people skills and get them employed.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced Friday that an Excel Center is headed to Rockford thanks to a one million dollar grant.

That school, the first of its kind in the state, focuses on the opportunity to access postsecondary credentials and skill-building experiences, and support services.

There is no information at this time about where the center will go or when it will be open.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you