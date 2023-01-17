Dixon Public Schools working to make student's commute safer

DIXON (WREX) — A new federal grant has been awarded to the City of Dixon, to go toward Dixon Public Schools. It is called "Safe Routes to School" grant, totaling $200,000.
The grant will go primarily toward the reconstruction of the intersection at Galena Avenue and Division Street, right down the street from Reagan Middle School, and Madison Elementary School, which the City of Dixon says has been known to be dangerous for students and parents using the crosswalks at this intersection.
Improvements will include new flashing crossing and speed signs, upgraded street markings, and sidewalk expansions and repairs.
"The fact that this is a known area that we have been concerned about over the last number of years, and the fact that we're addressing it, and can do it in a way to get it done in a manner that involves a variety of partnerships for our kids..." said Dixon Public Schools Superintendent, Margo Empen.
"That's just the best part about being in Dixon."
Several intersections in Dixon are used daily by students each morning and afternoon for their commute to school, but for the project specifically, it was crucial to choose one that has shown continuous signs of traffic, with a need for extra safety measures.
"It is a really busy intersection, it's a dangerous intersection...we have a full time crossing guard [and] when they're not available, our SRO comes down or our administration," said Dixon City Manager, Danny Langloss Jr..
Although the full time crossing guard has had multiple close calls - where they were almost hit by vehicles - while they were helping students cross the street. The City of Dixon is ensuring the safety of the routes students take even before an accident or tragedy occurs.
"We really need to get it better lit up, better markings, to make sure that students are safe, and we really wanna get away from those close calls," said Langloss.
Galena Avenue is one of the main roads that cuts through Dixon with residential neighborhoods lining the road. Division Street is where the schools are, with a steep hill causing momentum both to and from the schools. Dixon Public Schools surveyed parents, teachers, and students in 2019 to pinpoint this intersection.
We had several surveys that we did with our parents, and even had our staff do with our students, to take a look at where were our students are located," said Empen.
"Where were they traversing to get over to Madison and Reagan schools? What areas really we needed to kind of build up the infrastructure to make sure that safety was in place"?
The project also includes multiple other intersections near schools, to continue to keep them safe spots for students, parents, and faculty. The overall project is costing $2.3 Million, with the "Safe Routes to School" grant going primarily to the Galena Avenue and Division Street intersection.