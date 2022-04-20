Data shows 5,700 additional teachers added in Illinois, vacancy rate at 1.5%

Preliminary data released today from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) shows that Illinois added 5,676 teachers to the profession in 2021 alone, more in a year than the past five years combined.
The data also showed that the statewide teacher vacancy rate has reached a low of 1.5 percent statewide.
Since 2018, Governor JB Pritzker has invested more than $1 billion in educational funding.
Additional state investments in education this year and unprecedented federal pandemic relief funding have further fueled teacher hiring.
However, Illinois schools are still struggling to fill 2,100 teaching positions.
The data found that these remaining vacancies are concentrated in chronically-struggling schools, underfunded schools, and schools serving low-income communities.
“The data shows Illinois has accomplished tremendous success in strengthening the teacher pipeline in Illinois and attracting the best and the brightest to this incredible profession,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala.
“We still have work to do to ensure each and every student has well-supported educators in all their classes.
Our low-income, bilingual, and special education students have the least access to the teachers they need to grow and thrive.
Our solutions as a state must continue to be grounded in equity.
We have accomplished so much in reducing barriers to licensure, and now we must continue to focus on building local pipelines of talent for hard-to-staff schools and subjects.”
Average teacher salaries have grown year-over-year with the greatest increase in recent years occurring in 2021 and enrollment in educator preparation programs grew 11 percent from 2019 to 2020.
Last year, Illinois achieved the highest teacher retention rate (87.1 percent) since ISBE began reporting teacher retention data in 2014.
The remaining vacancies impact the schools and students already facing other significant challenges. Schools serving higher percentages of low-income students reported higher teacher vacancy rates.
Schools serving the greatest concentration of low-income students (0-25 percent) had a teacher vacancy rate of 2.8 percent, compared to 6.3 percent for schools serving the lowest concentration of low-income students (75.1-100 percent).
Seventy-six percent of the total unfilled positions reported were in school districts that have less than 90 percent of the resources they need to provide a basic quality of education.
Nearly 40 percent of all teacher vacancies reported were in special education or bilingual education.
ISBE has elevating educators as a central element of its Strategic Plan, including efforts such as:
$5 million for Education Career Pathways Grants that support high-need school districts in creating local pipelines of teacher talent, starting in high school.
$5.6 million for school districts with high turnover and vacancies among their special education teachers to implement evidence-based strategies to strengthen recruitment and retention.
$4 million to cover the cost of tuition for current teachers to earn full licensure and bilingual endorsements to teach bilingual education.
$2.25 million for Teacher Residency Grants in rural and low-income areas that increase teacher recruitment and retention through a more immersive and effective preparation experience.
$2 million for affinity groups to improve recruitment and retention of teachers of color.